Golden Globes 2024: Jennifer Lawrence Is Everyone's Favourite Meme (Again), Even Kareena Kapoor's

Jennifer Lawrence and award shows are a match made in movie heaven. Jennifer Lawrence once fell at the Oscars while walking up to accept her Best Actress Award for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013. Cut to 2024's Golden Globe Awards, the actress had a moment that quickly escalated into meme of the day. As the nominees for the Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy category were being announced, Jennifer looked at the camera and said, "If I don't win, I'm leaving." The Internet was quick to notice the moment and soon memes followed. Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor too shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Mood forever."

Jennifer was nominated for her role in No Hard Feelings alongside Fantasia Barrino (for The Color Purple), Margot Robbie for Barbie, Natalie Portman for May December, Alma Poysti for Fallen Leaves and Emma Stone, Poor Things, who won.

"Me at every Christmas party raffle event thingy," wrote a user sharing this Jennifer Lawrence meme.

Another user loved how "unserious she is."

"Why is this hilarious," added another user.

"Ms Lawrence I have to thank you for making my day," read another tweet.

Here's another post. Same feeling.

"Give her the host role next time. she's always funny," another added.

" If I Don't Win, I am Leaving " - Jennifer Lawrence



This is what Kareena Kapoor posted:

Jennifer Lawrence is best known for her performances in films like The Hunger Games series of films, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, Don't Look Up, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Red Sparrow and Dark Phoenix to name a few.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Jaane Jaan, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress will also be seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year.