All About Kareena Kapoor's New Year Celebrations In A 'PJ' With Saif Ali Khan By Her Side In A 'DJ'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy kareenakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor's new year post is hands down the best so far. The Jaane Jaan actress on Monday shared a picture with her husband Saif Ali Khan. What makes it the best you ask? In the post, Kareena Kapoor can be seen welcoming the new year in her pyjamas "PJ" with her husband by her side, who by the way is all dressed up in a dinner jacket aka "DJ". For the caption, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "In my PJ with my man in a DJ. As cheesy as it sounds it was the best night ever 2024. Spread joy and peace…Happy new year lovely people." Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi dropped heart emojis below the post.

Take a look at the post below:

Kareena Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh rang in the new year in their own special way. Hours after welcoming 2024, the Udta Punjab actress, who is currently holidaying with her family in Switzerland, dropped mirror selfies of herself, Saif and the two little ones. In the picture, we can see the family dressed in their party best, all ready for the new year celebrations. For the special night, Kareena Kapoor slipped into an ethnic ensemble. Saif Ali Khan looked dapper in a white tuxedo. In the first photo, Saif can be seen fixing his bowtie in front of a mirror. The caption on the post read, “Are you ready? We are.”

This was followed by a family photo where Saif and Kareena were seen posing while their elder son Taimur Ali Khan seemed busy styling his hair and the little one Jeh simply stared into the mirror. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote in the caption, “Framed 31-12-2023.”

Recently Saif Ali Khan appeared on Koffee With Karan with his mom Sharmila Tagore. Kareena Kapoor, who already appeared in an episode of Koffee With Karan this season, sent a special video message for her husband. Kareena recalled the time she first saw Saif in Ladakh and said, "My favourite memory will always be the first time I met Saif. Because he was sitting on top of a makeup vanity van in Ladakh without his t-shirt and I was like who is that guy who is sitting on top of a vanity van? And they were like it's Saif and I looked closer and I was like my God, that's Saif. That was the moment I lost my mind and that was it."

Speaking about her husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena said, "What does Saif mean to me? Saif is my entire being, my entire universe, my whole life revolves around my Saif. My eyes well up every time I talk about him because he is my life."

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh.