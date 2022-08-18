Gauri Khan's BFF Maheep Kapoor And Ananya Panday Are Blown Away By These Pics

Gauri Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, attended a store launch hosted by Malaika Arora on Wednesday. Recently, she treated her fans to stunning pictures of herself on Instagram, and we can't take our eyes off. In the images, she looks pretty in a black bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. She accessorised her look with a stunning emerald necklace. She left her hair open and kept her makeup natural with kohl-rimmed eyes. Soon after she shared the post, BFF Maheep Kapoor dropped fire and love-struck emoticons. Ananya Panday, who is her daughter Suhana Khan's BFF, commented, "Omg," followed by love-struck and heart emoticons. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Looking Lovely". Apart from her industry friends, fans also commented. A user wrote, "Woooooow beautiful queen," while another wrote, "Looking so gorgeous".

Here have a look:

On the occasion of Independence Day, Gauri Khan dropped a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and sons Aryan and AbRam Khan. In the image, the Khan family can be seen posing in front of a flag in similar outfits. Check out the post below:

A few days ago, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were in Delhi. She shared a picture from the trip in which the couple can be seen posing with their family and friends. Sharing the image, she wrote, Going back to Delhi always refreshes my most cherished memories... Fun evening with friends and family celebrating at Shalini Passi's."

In terms of work, Gauri Khan recently co-produced Darlings with actress Alia Bhatt. Also starring Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, the film garnered great reviews both from critics and the audience.