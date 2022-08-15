Shah Rukh Khan Hoisted The Flag At Mannat With Gauri, Aryan And AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan with his family. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Shah Rukh Khan hoisted the tri-colour at his Mumbai bungalow Mannat on Sunday. The actor along with his family - wife Gauri Khan and sons Aryan and AbRam - joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day. Sharing a video of him and his family hoisting the flag, SRK wrote: "Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly."

Gauri Khan, an interior designer, shared a family picture with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan and AbRam standing in front of the flag. The couple's daughter Suhana Khan, however, was missing from the picture. In the caption, Gauri wrote: "Happy Independence Day."

Take a look at SRK and Gauri's posts below:

Many celebrities joined the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign including Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will star in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will release in January 2023 and is set to be SRK's return to the big screen after Aanand L Rai's Zero, in which he starred with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

SRK will also feature in Jawan, directed by Atlee, whose films Bigil and Mersal have been hits in Tamil cinema. Nayanthara has also a part of the main cast.

Besides this, the 56-year-old actor will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.