On Samrat Prithviraj Release Day, This Is What Manushi Chhillar Did

Manushi Chhillar shared this image. (courtesy manushichhillar)

Samrat Prithviraj has hit the theatres today. The much-awaited film stars Akshay Kumar and debutant, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar in the lead role. And, on the release day of her first movie, Manushi along with her family paid a visit to the almighty. Along with the pictures, Manushi wrote, “Ganpati Bappa morya.” She has also added, “Watch Samrat Prithviraj only in theatres from today.” Fans have showered Manushi Chhillar with warm wishes. The comment section is filled with fire and heart emojis.

Samrat Prithviraj, directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, talks about the life of Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chahamana dynasty. Manushi Chhillar plays Sanyogita in the film. Earlier in the day, Manushi shared a still from the film with Akshay Kumar and wrote, “Aapne gauravshali itihaas ke veer, sapoot aur Delhi ke rajgadi par baithane vaale antim Hindu shaasak, bharat ke mahaan veer yoddhaon mein shumaar, Samraat Prithviraj Chauhan aur Sanyogita ki kahani..Aaj se aapki.”

Samrat Prithviraj is backed by Yash Raj Films. Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood and Sakshi Tanwar are also part of the project. The is tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced it after watching the film during a special screening organised by the makers.

Yogi Adityanath told news agency ANI, “We announce that the movie 'Samrat Prithviraj' will be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh so that a common man can also watch this movie.”

Manushi Chhillar, who was also part of the special screening alongside her first hero Akshay Kumar, has penned a gratitude note on Instagram. “Humbled to meet Yogi Adityanath ji in Lucknow today for the special screening of Samrat Prithviraj. Hindustan Ka Sher Aa Raha Hai tomorrow worldwide,” she wrote.

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Ram Setu, OMG 2, Raksha Bandhan and Selfiee.