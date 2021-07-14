Gabriella Demetriades Decodes Her OOTD. See Her Post

Gabriella Demetriades shared this image. (courtesy gabriellademetriades)

Model and fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades, who is currently in Budapest, Hungary (going by her latest Instagram stories), shared a new set of pictures on her Instagram profile on Wednesday afternoon. Gabriella, dressed in white separates, threw over an oversized white shirt over it. She has her hair pulled back in a ponytail. "Today's look brought to you by 40 degree heat," she captioned the post and added the hashtag #ootd. She checked into Budapest along with her boyfriend Arjun Rampal and their son Arik. Arjun recently returned to work and resumed shooting for Dhaakad.

Take a look at Gabriella Demetriades' post here:

Gabriella Demetriades has actively been sharing pictures from her Budapest visit. Earlier, Gabriella captioned her post: "Swipe for a kiss," adding a black and a white heart emoji to her post. See the pictures shared by Gabriella Demetriades here:

Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model, is also a designer. She owns a fashion label named Deme Love. Arjun and Gabriella are parents to a boy named Arik. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his former wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was seen in the web-series The Final Call. In terms of films, his last big release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. He also starred in Zee5's Nail Polish, alongside Manav Kaul this year. The actor is best-known for his performances in films such as Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Heroine, Raajneeti, Inkaar and many others. He will next be seen in Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut.