Arjun Rampal Spends 'Quality Time' With Son Arik And Girlfriend Gabriella In Budapest

Arjun Rampal, who recently sent the Internet into a tizzy with his new platinum blonde hair look, will soon begin working on his upcoming project Dhaakad in Budapest. Before returning to work, the 48-year-old actor decided to spend "some quality time" with his family in the city. On Wednesday, Arjun Rampal gave us a glimpse of how his family of three is enjoying themselves in Hungary. He shared postcards from Budapest on Instagram. The pictures feature Arjun, his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their adorable baby son Arik. In the first picture, we see little Arik enjoying a piggy-pack ride on his father's back. Another picture features the father-son duo spending some time together. The last two pictures in the series feature Gabriella Demetriades and Arik. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Arjun wrote: "Some quality time with the family. Before i get to work. #beautiful #budapest #gratitude #dhaakad."

Take a look at Arjun Rampal's new pictures here :

As mentioned above, Arjun recently shared a picture of his new look for Dhaakad on Instagram. In the picture, we see Arjun sporting a truly Dhaakad look which constitutes of platinum blonde hair styled in spikes. If you think that the look is complete with the hair, then you are mistaken. To top it up, the actor sports a contrasting black beard which makes the entire look even more interesting. Arjun credited his new look to celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

Check out Arjun's new look here:

Arjun Rampal wrapped a schedule of Dhaakad in February and he will soon begin with another schedule of the film which will be shot in Budapest. Dhaakad features Kangana Ranaut in the central role of a soldier. Arjun, on the other hand, will be seen playing a villainous antagonist named Rudraveer in the movie.

Dhaakad was originally scheduled to release in cinemas around Diwali 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now expected to open in theatres on October 1 this year.