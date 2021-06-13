Arjun Rampal's Post For Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades And Son Arik Sets Off Mush Alert

Arjun with family. (courtesy rampal72)

Arjun Rampal's latest Instagram post is just too cute. The actor, on Saturday night, posted an adorable picture with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik. In the picture, the family of three can be seen dressed in colour-coordinated white outfits. Arjun and Gabriella's smiles say it all and Arik stole the show in picture. We had a tough time deciding what we liked more about Arjun's post - his caption or the picture. He wrote: "Watching both of you is mine," adding a heart emoji, he wrote: "Thanks for this." Shibani Dandekar dropped heart emojis in the comments. "What a cool pic," commented a fan.

Gabriella Demetriades too loves to share posts featuring son Arik and boyfriend Arjun Rampal. See some of the posts of them together, you can thank us later. She recently shared a greyscale version of the picture and wrote: "Watching both of you is my favourite pastime."

Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model, is also a designer. She owns a fashion label named Deme Love. Arjun and Gabriella are parents to a boy named Arik. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his former wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was seen in the web-series The Final Call. In terms of films, his last big release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. He also starred in Zee5's Nail Polish, alongside Manav Kaul this year. The actor is best-known for his performances in films such as Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Heroine, Raajneeti, Inkaar and many others.