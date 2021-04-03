Arjun Rampal Is Feeling 'Lucky' To Be With Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades And Son Arik

Arjun Rampal shared this picture.(Image courtesy: rampal72)

They say that the best things in life are free and spending time with family is one of them. Arjun Rampal is going through a similar phase. Currently, he is feeling "lucky" to be with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik. The actor blessed our Insta feed with a beautiful mother-son moment. In the still, the duo is seen snuggling on a couch. The actor's online family wrote, "lovely", "adorable" and "blessed" to second Arjun's thoughts. If you're in awe of this toddler, let us tell you Arjun has more moments of the little munchkin saved on social media.

Take a look at the actor's post here:

Not so long ago, the Rock On star shared a video where Arik is seen falling asleep. In the clip, the baby dozed off on the floor and Arjun rained kisses on him. The 48-year-old captioned it as, "Goodnight...And golden dreams."

The family of three celebrated Holi indoors this year. Arjun, Gabriella, and Arik wore the classic white traditional outfits on the occasion. Not just Arjun, Gabriella too shared some goofy snaps extending wishes. The model requested in the caption, "Stay safe and indoors so we can all be outdoors for the next one."

Did you know Arik has picked up interest in cooking already? In a recent video shared by his mummy, the little one is seen making a berry and banana smoothie. Arik took his work seriously as he stirred and later tasted the delicacy.

Gabriella also gave us the recipe for this delicious drink that read, "Sweet cravings sorted. 50 grams of Greek yoghurt, 2 handfuls of frozen berries, a tablespoon of almond butter and a banana. Add some love." The song that played in the backdrop suited well as it was Jack Johnson's Banana Pancakes.