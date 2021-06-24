Arjun Rampal And Gabriella Demetriades Are Creating These Beautiful Memories With Son Arik In Budapest

Gabriella Demetriades shared this photo. (Image courtesy: gabriellademetriades)

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are having a whole lot of fun in Budapest currently. The couple have been sharing glimpses of their vacation on social media since Wednesday and in her latest Instagram entry, Gabriella posted some beautiful pictures of herself, the actor and their kid making memories in the stunning capital of Hungary. Gabriella Demetriades, as usual, looks pretty in a black crop top, white trousers and matching shirt. Arjun Rampal can be seen sporting a denim shirt and brown shorts. "Hope everyone gets their own holiday soon," Gabriella wrote while sharing the photos. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella welcomed Arik on July 18 in 2019.

Check out Gabriella Demetriades's post here:

Earlier this week, Arjun Rampal shared this super cute photo of himself with Arik and wrote: "Some quality time with the family. Before I get to work. #beautiful #budapest #gratitude #dhaakad."

Meanwhile, check out the photos shared by Gabriella Demetriades from their Budapest vacation:

In terms of work, Arjun Rampal was last seen in Zee5's courtroom-drama Nail Polish, which also featured Manav Kaul. His recent work also includes the web-series The Final Call. He has featured in a number of films such as Paltan, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Asambhav, D-Day, Chakravyuh, Inkaar, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!, Housefull, Raajneeti and Ra.One, in which he co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor will next be seen in Dhaakad.

Gabriella is a South African model and actress, who has featured in the 2014 Hindi film Sonali Cable and the 2016 Telugu movie Oopiri.