Gabriella Demetriades Lights Up The Streets Of Budapest. See Pics

Model and fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades is currently in Budapest, Hungary along with her boyfriend Arjun Rampal and their son Arik. On Wednesday night, Gabriella shared a few stunning shots from her stay there. She can be seen exploring the streets of Budapest, dressed in a classic black outfit and she looks every bit stunning. She accentuated her look with an oversized white shirt and had her hair styled in a sleek ponytail. In one if the pictures, she also shared a glimpse of son Arik. Gabriella captioned her post: "Swipe for a kiss," adding a black and a white heart emoji to her post.

See the pictures shared by Gabriella Demetriades here:

Much like her night look, Gabriella's OOTD was equally cool. She topped a pair of denims with a white crop top. Also, how cute does Arik look in these pictures! "Hi! It's been a while," she wrote. Check it out:

Arjun Rampal checked into Budapest by sharing these pictures and he wrote: "Some quality time with the family. Before I get to work. #beautiful #budapest #gratitude #dhaakad."

Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model, is also a designer. She owns a fashion label named Deme Love. Arjun and Gabriella are parents to a boy named Arik. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his former wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was seen in the web-series The Final Call. In terms of films, his last big release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. He also starred in Zee5's Nail Polish, alongside Manav Kaul this year. The actor is best-known for his performances in films such as Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Heroine, Raajneeti, Inkaar and many others. He will next be seen in Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut.