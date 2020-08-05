'Forever And Always': Ajay Devgn's Birthday Wish For Wife Kajol Will Melt Your Heart

Ajay Devgn with Kajol. (Image courtesy: ajaydevgn )

Happy birthday, Kajol! The actress turned 46 on Wednesday and on the occasion, her family and friends from the industry poured in a whole lot of love gift-wrapped with best wishes on social media. Needless to say, the sweetest greeting came from Kajol husband, actor Ajay Devgn. The 51-year-old actor shared a really adorable photo of himself and Kajol that appears to be from the promotion diaries of their film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In the photograph, Kajol and Ajay can be seen looking into each other's eyes and laughing. "Happy returns of the day, forever and always," Ajay wrote in his birthday note and accompanied it with a rose emoji. Aww. If this doesn't melt your heart, we don't know what will.

Check out Ajay Devgn's birthday greeting for Kajol here:

Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the sets of Hulchul and later got married in the year 1999. They have worked together in several films such as Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.The couple welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003 and their son Yug was born in 2010.

In terms of work, Kajol was last seen Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, which also starred Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam. In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, she played the role of Savitribai Malusare, the wife of warrior Tanaji Malusare, portrayed by Ajay Devgn. Kajol will next be seen in the Renuka Shahane-directed film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy.

Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, has a couple of films lined up such as The Big Bull, Maidaan, Sooryavanshi and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.