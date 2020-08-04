Nysa And Yug's Rakhi Celebrations Were Lit. Guess Who Kajol Was Twinning With

Kajol and family during Rakhi celebrations (courtesy daanishgandhi)

Highlights Kajol shared Rakhi celebration pics on her Instagram stories

"Twinning with my baby," she captioned a photo

Ajay Devgn's sister Neelam also shared photos

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa and son Yug celebrated Raksha Bandhan with their cousins on Monday and had a blast. While a few photos from the celebrations made it to Kajol's Instagram stories, stunning fam-jam moments were Instagrammed by Ajay Devgn's sister Neelam Devgan Gandhi. Her two sons Aman and Daanish were also part of the Rakhi celebrations. "Blessed," wrote Neelam Devgan while sharing the photos and Daanish added: "A very happy Rakhi indeed." In the photos, Ajay Devgn can be seen posing with his mother Veena Devgan, sister Neelam and Kajol while Nysa and Yug roped in their cousins Aman and Daanish for the photoshoot.

Meanwhile on her Instagram story, Kajol wrote about making a fashion statement on Rakhi: "Twinning with my baby Nysa." The mother-daughter duo were stunning in blue and white salwar suits.

Neelam also dedicated a heart-warming post to her brother on Rakhi. Sharing a throwback photo with Ajay Devgn from what appears to be her wedding, Neelam wrote: "You have always been my best friend, holding my hand, making sure the road I travelled on is free of obstacles. There cannot be a better brother than you in this whole world. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my childhood leg-puller, my lovely brother, my guardian and the one person who knows me inside-out."

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa, 17, studies in Singapore but is currently back in hometown because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kajol was last seen in short film Devi. Last seen in Tanhaji, Ajay Devgn's line-up of films include Bhuj: The Pride of India, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Maidaan.