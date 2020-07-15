Ajay Devgn's Cute Post For Kajol Will Make You Say 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha'

Ajay Devgn and Kajol in Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. (Image courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha completed 22 years and to celebrate the film and his reel and real life partner, Ajay Devgn shared a cute post on Twitter. He shared a video comprising scenes from the film and some BTS pictures and he captioned it: "22 years in real and reel - Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha." Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married a few months after the release of the film. Before Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, they co-starred in Gundaraj - that's when they reportedly started dating.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn's post here:

22 years in real and reel.

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha @itsKajolDpic.twitter.com/TKmVfRiU8h — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 15, 2020

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha is the Hindi remake of 1995 Hollywood movie French Kiss and it was the third highest earning film of the year.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have co-starred in movies like Ishq, Raju Chacha, Dil Kya Kare and U Me Aur Hum to name a few. Kajol had a guest appearance in Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior while she featured in the lead role in Ajay Devgn-produced Helicopter Eela.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married in February 1999 and they are parents to 17-year-old daughter Nysa and son Yug, 9.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and his upcoming project is Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which is slated for a digital release, after missing its date with the theatres due to the lockdown after the outbreak of coronavirus in India. He is also the producer of The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan.