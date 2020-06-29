7 Big Bollywood Films To Release Online, Among Them Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb And Ajay Devgn's Bhuj

Alia, Akshay and others announced the releases of their films. (courtesy: disneyplushotstarvip)

Hey folks, it's time to update your film calendars as seven Bollywood films are set to release on Disney+Hotstar soon. The films that are set to release are Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara, Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull, Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase, and Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Hafiz. All the aforementioned films will premiere on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar between July to October, beginning with Dil Bechara. On Monday evening, Bollywood A-listers Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan united for the announcement of their respective films' releases. The virtual conference session was mediated by Varun Dhawan - he was present at the session despite having no film releasing; neither Vidyut Jammwal nor Kunal Kemmu were.

On Disney+Hotstar VIP's official Instagram handle, a teaser, comprising posters of all the films that will be releasing on the platform, was shared and the caption on it read: "The First Day First Show rush is back again with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex! Subscribe to Disney+Hotstar VIP and enjoy the latest Bollywood blockbusters with your entire family, all you have to do is pick the best seat in the house."

When Varun Dhawan asked Akshay Kumar, whose film Laxmmi Bomb will release online, what the fans can expect right now and if films' online release can match up to the experience of watching first day first shows, the actor said, "For now they should accept it and the best part is that the show time will be their own, food can be of their choice. Ab kya bachche ki jaan loge." Akshay Kumar also described the experience of wearing a saree in Laxmmi Bomb - his character is transgender - as "graceful."

Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, was the first big Bollywood film to release on an OTT platform this year. The film premiered on streaming giant Amazon Prime.

Besides that, Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi biopic and Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, are slated to release on Amazon Prime and Netflix, respectively. Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, will be the first film to release on Disney + Hoststar and it will be available to both subscribers as well as non-subscribers as a tribute to the late actor. It is slated to release on July 24.