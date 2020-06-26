'Let's Not Make It About The Size Of The Screen:' Dil Bechara Actress Sanjana Sanghi On Film's Online Release

Sushant and Sanjana in Dil Bechara. (courtesy: sanjanasanghi96)

After the release date of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara was announced, a section of the Internet wasn't happy with its digital release and demanded the film to be out in theatres. Dil Bechara is slated to release on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar. Addressing the disappointed fans, the film's lead actress Sanjana Sanghi, in her latest Instagram post, wrote: "Let's make this a time to celebrate a legendary life, a film." With the theatres being shut and keeping into consideration the current scenario of the coronavirus pandemic, Sanjana wrote: "A time to give a tribute, to embrace these extremely challenging circumstances we all are in. And not a time to revolt, asking for something that in our present reality cannot be made possible. Let's not make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on, his last, and in my humble belief, his finest. Let's instead make it about the size of our hearts that we can make as big as we wish to, and fill up with as much love, joy and pride as we want. Let's cherish it. Relish it. Celebrate it. In any and every way we can?"

She signed off the post saying, "Socha agar moral support hee dena hai, toh shayad #DilBecharaOnAnyScreen ki thaan lo aur #DilBecharaOnBigScreen ko abhi ke liye, bhool jao. Aur jahan rahi intezaar karne ki baat. Intezaar toh mahino se kar rahe hain, taqleefon se guzar rahe hain."

Here's what Sanjana Sanghi posted:

On Thursday, sharing the poster of Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi wrote: "A story of love, of hope, and of endless memories. Celebrating our dearest, and the late Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. Dil Bechara is going to be coming to everyone on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers."

Dil Bechara is inspired by John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars, which was also adapted into Hollywood film with the same name and it featured Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the lead roles. The film has been directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his debut as a director with the movie. Dil Bechara also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance and the film's music has been composed by AR Rahman. The film will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers across India.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at home in Mumbai on June 14 and police say it was by suicide. After his star-making performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che! His impressive filmography includes Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Chhichhore and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Mr Rajput was last seen in 2019's Drive.

