Sushant Singh Rajput And Ankita Lokhande In Mouni Roy's Priceless Throwback Pic

Highlights
- Mouni Roy shared a few throwback photos
- Ankita and Sushant feature in one of them
- "Remember?" Mouni simply captioned the throwback memories
TV star Mouni Roy took a trip down memory lane and shared a bunch of priceless throwback photos, starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Mouni Roy is the star of several shows backed by Balaji, Ekta Kapoor's production house, which made Sushant Singh Rajput a household name after his role in the TV show Pavitra Rishta. Actress Ankita Lokhande, who not only co-starred with Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta but also dated him for six years, also features in one of the photos shared by Mouni. "Remember?" she simply captioned the throwback memories. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. The actor died by suicide, say the police, who are carrying out an investigation.
Mouni Roy's photo of happy times, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande, is the second entry in the album:
After the Kai Po Che! actor's death earlier this month, photos of Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput, from when they were dating, were shared by their friends - TV show producer Vikas Gupta and filmmaker Sandip Singh. In his post, Vikas Gupta described Ankita as Sushant's "shock absorber" and wrote in his tribute to Sushant: "I want to remember him as this grinning boy who was tension free cause tension Ankita ko dekh kar bhaag jaati thi. Ankita Lokhande, you were the shock-absorber and wouldn't leave him till he has the smile on his face again."
This was the time when I saw him the carefree fun happy lad sushu was . He dint worry about anything. He could leave the number 1 show on Indian television and we could for weeks do nothing and make plans in chai coffee and discuss learning film making plans - I remember him saying No to #Aurangzeb because He was offered the other brothers role and i remember he said how will I say no to Yash Raj but he was able to cause that mad girl in the middle of the picture would say you do what makes you happy we will do when you are sure about things and he would grin like in this picture. we were wishing him getting a film with @parineetichopra cause she was fantastic in #ishaqzaade and my narrating him the story of a show that became so huge to him getting #kaipoche and him telling me the story of how he signed PK like lost count types and then signing the film with #parineetichopra #shudhdesiromance and Ankita calling friends home. What remains are memories. I want to remember him as this grinning boy who was tension free cause tension Ankita ko dekh kar bhaag jaati thi #ankitalokhande you were the shock Absorber and wouldn't leave him till he has the smile on his face again. #sushantsinghrajput #ankitalokhande #charumehra #poojagor #rajsingharora #niveditabasu sorry some of us have half faces in this one but I just had to put it cause look at him grinning and all of us showing our teeth #balajikebachey #pavitrarishta this is #HaPeace
Remembering the good old days, Sandip Singh wrote even though Ankita and Sushant parted ways, their bond was special: "Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back!" Two days after Sushant's death, Ankita Lokhande visited the actor's family at his Mumbai residence. She could not be at the funeral because of the limit on number of attendees.
Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him! Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today...cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant's face. Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back! I want 'us three' back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother's Mutton curry like a little kid! I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it.
Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in the Netflix film Drive. The actor's last project Dil Bechara will release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)