Sushant Singh Rajput And Ankita Lokhande In Mouni Roy's Priceless Throwback Pic

TV star Mouni Roy took a trip down memory lane and shared a bunch of priceless throwback photos, starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Mouni Roy is the star of several shows backed by Balaji, Ekta Kapoor's production house, which made Sushant Singh Rajput a household name after his role in the TV show Pavitra Rishta. Actress Ankita Lokhande, who not only co-starred with Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta but also dated him for six years, also features in one of the photos shared by Mouni. "Remember?" she simply captioned the throwback memories. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. The actor died by suicide, say the police, who are carrying out an investigation.

Mouni Roy's photo of happy times, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande, is the second entry in the album:

After the Kai Po Che! actor's death earlier this month, photos of Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput, from when they were dating, were shared by their friends - TV show producer Vikas Gupta and filmmaker Sandip Singh. In his post, Vikas Gupta described Ankita as Sushant's "shock absorber" and wrote in his tribute to Sushant: "I want to remember him as this grinning boy who was tension free cause tension Ankita ko dekh kar bhaag jaati thi. Ankita Lokhande, you were the shock-absorber and wouldn't leave him till he has the smile on his face again."

Remembering the good old days, Sandip Singh wrote even though Ankita and Sushant parted ways, their bond was special: "Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back!" Two days after Sushant's death, Ankita Lokhande visited the actor's family at his Mumbai residence. She could not be at the funeral because of the limit on number of attendees.

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in the Netflix film Drive. The actor's last project Dil Bechara will release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

