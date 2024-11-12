13 Years Of <i>Rockstar</i>: Sanjana Sanghi Credits The Film For "Changing The Course Of Her Life"

Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar completed 13 years of its release on Monday (November 11). On the special occasion, Sanjana Sanghi took a moment to reminisce about how the film changed her life. The actress, who played the role of Mandy Kaul, shared a heartfelt note on Instagram and credited Rockstar for “changing the course” of her life. Sharing a photo of the film poster, Sanjana wrote, “Our 11•11•11 anniversary. The day that changed the course of my life, forever. 13 years later, sitting here having my morning chai in my home in Mumbai, staring at this stunning first print poster up in my living room, from the day of Rockstar's release - before I rush off to set. Little Mandy may never have been able to visualise this for herself. To Rockstar, and the most precious people & memories it has given me, forever & ever.”

In a previous post, Sanjana Sanghi recalled the day she was roped in for Rockstar. Sanjana said she was just 13 then and was in the middle of school when she got the news. "I can remember a tiny 13-year-old me getting the surreal news that I was going to be 'Mandy' in Rockstar, right in the middle of a school day like it was yesterday."

She added, “I didn't grow up ever imagining myself in the movies, and after experiencing pure cinematic magic on the sets of Rockstar as a child, I couldn't imagine my life without the movies. Unending gratitude for each and everyone who has been a part of Rockstar's journey; to make it one that can never be forgotten and one that has shaped me in a countless number of ways.”

Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri, Rockstar was released in 2011. Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra, Aakash Dahiya, and Shammi Kapoor were part of the film. The story revolves around Janardhan Jakhar (Ranbir Kapoor), a young man from Delhi. Rockstar explored the themes of passion, self-discovery, and the sacrifices made for one's art.

Meanwhile, Sanjana Sanghi was last seen in Sajid Ali's Woh Bhi Din The. The cast of the movie also included Rohit Saraf, Adarsh Gourav and Charu Bedi.