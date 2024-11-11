<i>Love And War</i>: Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates Team Member's Birthday On The Set Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film

Ranbir Kapoor fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming projects, including Animal Park, Ramayana Part: 1 and Love And War. Although Ranbir is not on social media, his fan pages keep everyone updated with glimpses into his life. A recent video making rounds online shows a heartwarming BTS moment from the set of Love And War. In the clip, Ranbir, dressed casually in all black, is seen celebrating the birthday of a team member. Standing by the team, the birthday boy cuts the cake and feeds a piece to Ranbir, who then feeds him in return. The clip ends with applause and a warm hug between Ranbir and the birthday boy. The side note reads, “Ranbir Kapoor celebrating his team member's birthday on the sets of Love and War.”

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love And War also features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. A few days ago, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. A fan-shared picture of the actors reportedly clicked at the Bikaner Air Force Base. Ranbir, who has been filming in Bikaner, briefly returned to Mumbai for Diwali celebrations. In the fan photo shared on X (formerly Twitter), the actors are dressed in T-shirts, trousers, caps and sunglasses. The note attached to the snap read, "Ranbir and Vicky during Love and War preparations. #RanbirKapoor #VickyKaushal #LoveAndWar"

Love And War is Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's second on-screen collaboration after the 2018 film Sanju. For Ranbir and Alia Bhatt, it is their second film together following Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Alia and Vicky reunite for the second time since their powerful performances in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi.

Alongside Love And War, Alia Bhatt is also set to wow her fans in Alpha, a Yash Raj Films project featuring Sharvari Wagh. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Chhava, where he shares screen space with Rashmika Mandanna, is scheduled for release on December 6 this year. As for Love And War, audiences can look forward to its release in cinemas on March 20, 2026.