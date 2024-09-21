Sanjana Sanghi's Powerful Message At UN Summit: "We Matter, Our Voice Matters"

Sanjana Sanghi has been appointed as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India Youth Champion. Embracing her responsibility with full sincerity, Sanjana attended the UN Summit of the Future Action Days in New York on Saturday. The theme of Day 1 was “#YouthLead for the Future: We believe in the promise of a better world for all.” Taking the stage at the summit, Sanjana Sanghi highlighted the importance of being the force to bring change in society. She said, “All we ask is for a seat at the tables of change. All we ask is to be given genuine opportunities of engagement, whether it is in the private sector, in the government, at the United Nations or in academia. All we ask is for our voices to be heard because we matter and our voice matters. All we ask is to be given the opportunity to be the change that we wish to see in this world.”

Back in May, Sanjana Sanghi visited the UN General Assembly in New York. Sharing the photos of her visit on Instagram, she wrote, “Experiencing the corridors of the United Nations headquarters in New York, standing at the General Assembly, where quite literally – history is made. And receiving the opportunity to experience the magic of action and collaboration for a better tomorrow, as India's Youth Champion for the undp – have been moments of such gratitude and learning.”

Sanjana Sanghi made her Bollywood debut with Rockstar in 2011. After that, she appeared in films such as Hindi Medium, Fukrey Returns and Dhak Dhak. In July, on the fourth anniversary of her film Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram. The actress shared throwback photos with her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. The caption of the post read, "4 years to this most special day. A day for me to reflect on the unbelievable journey thus far, and immerse myself in nostalgia. Can never be grateful enough for the boundless love you have all given Dil Bechara and Kizie Basu, always and always. Can never be grateful enough for the excitement I feel in my heart to be given this opportunity to entertain you all. Thank you. A million times over. Miss you Sush."

Sanjana Sanghi was last seen in Sajid Ali's Woh Bhi Din The. The cast of the movie also included Rohit Saraf, Adarsh Gourav and Charu Bedi.