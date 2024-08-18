Advertisement

Postcards From Jaipur, Straight Out Of Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram

In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing in a lovely blue co-ord set

Read Time: 2 mins
Postcards From Jaipur, Straight Out Of Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram
Image was shared by Sanjana.
New Delhi:

Dil Bechara star Sanjana Sanghi is currently having a blast at her holiday destination - Jaipur and her Instagram feed stands as proof. The actress on Sunday blessed our feeds with some lovely pictures of herself from the pink city. In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing in a lovely blue co-ord set. For the caption, she wrote, "Jaipur, stop stealing my heart." This is the post we are talking about:

Earlier, as Dil Bechara clocked four years, Sanjana Sanghi shared a special post on Instagram, on Wednesday. She shared a couple of throwback pictures with her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. She captioned the post, "4 years to this most special day. A day for me to reflect on the unbelievable journey thus far, and immerse myself in nostalgia. Can never be grateful enough for the boundless love you have all given Dil Bechara and Kizie Basu, always and always. Can never be grateful enough for the excitement I feel in my heart to be given this opportunity to entertain you all. Thank you. A million times over. Miss you Sush."

Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput played lovers in Dil Bechara, the Hindi remake of John Green's novel The Fault In Our Stars. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara, marked Sanjana Sanghi's debut in a lead role and it released a month after Sushant's death. Sushant Singh Rajput died in Mumbai on June 14, 2020 - he was 34.

Show full article
Sanjana Sanghi, Jaipur
