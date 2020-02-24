Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Week 7: Ajay Devgn's Film Crosses Rs 275 Crore Mark

Kajol shared this image. (Image courtesy: kajol)

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's latest biographical period action film Tanhaji crossed the Rs 275 crore mark in the 7th week after its release, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film earned Rs 52 lakhs on Friday, Rs 63 lakhs on Saturday and Rs 74 lakhs on Sunday, taking the total collection of the film to Rs 276.90 crore. Sharing the box office performance report of the film on Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Tanhaji crosses Rs 275 crore. Has ample stamina, despite new films invading the marketplace week after week and limited screens and shows. Week 7 - Friday 52 lakhs, Saturday 63 lakhs, Sunday 74 lakhs. Total: Rs 276.90 crore India business."

Take a look at the box office performance of Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior here:

#Tanhaji crosses 275 cr... Has ample stamina, despite new films invading the marketplace week after week + limited screens and shows... [Week 7] Fri 52 lakhs, Sat 63 lakhs, Sun 74 lakhs. Total: 276.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The storyline, derived from a chapter in the annals of the Maratha Empire and run through a blender devised by a blinkered Bollywood, is simple. The proto-nationalist is Hindu, a pious, God-fearing family man who thinks nothing of putting the empire (equated facilely with nation) before self. The antagonist is Hindu, too, but fights on the side of a Muslim emperor, which makes him worse, a traitor beyond redemption. Udaybhan is a Rajput, but the film makes it a point not to show him as a man who has anything to do with worship and prayer. He is Godless and, therefore, beyond salvation."

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The film Is directed by Om Raut and co-produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.