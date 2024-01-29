Filmfare Awards 2024: Neetu Kapoor 'Secretly Prayed' For Alia And Ranbir To Win Again - And They Did

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: jobgujnews3)

The 69th Filmfare Awards night was cause for double celebration for the Bhatt-Kapoor family. Ranbir Kapoor clinched the Best Actor award for his role in the superhit film Animal, while his wife, Alia Bhatt, secured the Best Actress in a Lead Role trophy for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The news brought immense joy to Ranbir's mother and Alia's mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, who couldn't contain her excitement. The veteran actress shared her happiness by posting two pictures on her Instagram profile. The first photo captured the winning moment of the duo from last night. The second frame took the audience back to 2019 when Ranbir won Best Actor for Sanju, and Alia was declared Best Actress for Raazi. In her caption, Neetu Kapoor expressed her joy, saying, “I secretly prayed n wished a repeat of 2019 ( Sanju Raazi ) so happy it happened again!!! Congratulations both of you proud very very proud #animal #rockyranikipremkahani,” accompanied by red hearts, pink hearts, and raising hand emojis.

Neetu Kapoor's post was a huge hit with Alia and Ranbir fans, who have flooded the comments section with red hearts and congratulatory messages.

Neetu Kapoor further celebrated Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Filmfare Awards victory by resharing a video from Filmfare featuring their dancing moves. The video showcased Ranbir and Alia grooving to the song Jamal Kudu from Animal. Neetu Kapoor expressed her congratulations in the caption of the Instagram Stories: "Congratulations both of you for winning the black lady," accompanied by raising hands, red heart, and starry-eyed emojis.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been married since April 14, 2022. They are proud parents of a baby girl, Raha. Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of the Ayan Mukerji film, Brahmastra in 2017. The two will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Vicky Kaushal.