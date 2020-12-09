Fabulous Is What We Would 'Call' This Throwback Pic Of Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan shared this image. (courtesy gaurikhan )

What's not to love about Gauri Khan's latest Instagram entry? To begin with, we love the throwback picture. Secondly, the film producer's caption on the post is cherry on the cake. Gauri Khan, on Wednesday evening, shared a stunning throwback picture of herself, in which she can be seen talking on a phone. Not to miss her million-dollar smile. Gauri Khan, dressed in a bright pink outfit, can be seen smiling with all her heart. The picture was originally shared by a fan club dedicated to her. In her caption, Gauri Khan explained the reason behind her ear-to-ear-ear grin. She captioned the post: "Look what I found! Major throwback... Probably gossiping with the famous and fabulous Maheep Kapoor." Gauri was referring to the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Maheep Kapoor, reacting to the post, wrote: "Love it."

Gauri Khan, who made an extended cameo in the Netflix web-series The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, along with superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan, recently shared a post, in which she said that she would love to "gate crash" the second season. Sharing a poster of the show, Gauri Khan wrote: "Hey girls ... I'm gate crashing season 2." This is the post we are talking about:

The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is a Netflix series based on the lives of four star-wives - Seema Khan (married to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni). The show has been produced by filmmaker Karan Johar and it is trending big time.