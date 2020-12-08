A Throwback Gem Of Shah Rukh Khan With Gauri, Sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan And Viveck Vaswani

The picture is going insanely viral. courtesy FanViveck)

Actor-producer Viveck Vaswani, one of Shah Rukh Khan's closest friends, shared a rare throwback picture of the superstar along with his wife and film producer Gauri Khan, and sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan. For the uninitiated, during his initial days as an actor in Mumbai, SRK had no place to stay in the city so he lived with Viveck Vaswani, who later appeared in films like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Josh (both starring SRK). Coming back to the picture, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen dressed in a blazer and a shirt, while Gauri Khan can be seen wearing a black shirt, high-waist blue denims and can also be seen wearing bridal bangles. The picture is going insanely viral on social media.

Sharing the picture on his unverified Twitter profile, Viveck Vaswani wrote: "Much before Bollywood, before terms like Bollywood wives were coined, home was Dalamal Park and mom was mom! There was warmth and unconditional acceptance! Here is mom with Shah Rukh, Gauri, Lalarukh and moi! #roots #friendship #mom."

See the tweet here:

Much before Bollywood, before terms like Bollywood wives were coined, home was DalamalPark and mom was mom! There was warmth and unconditional acceptance! Here is Mom with Shahrukh, Gauri, Lalarukh and moi! #roots#friendship#mompic.twitter.com/qQqyNrT71X — Viveck Vaswani (@FanViveck) December 6, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri in the year 1991, just a year before he made his Bollywood debut with the 1992 film Deewana. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 23 (their eldest child), Suhana (20) and 7-year-old AbRam. Both Aryan and Suhana are pursuing their higher studies abroad while AbRam stays with his parents in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actor produced several projects last year, which include Netflix's Bard Of Blood, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla and Kaamyaab. He will also produce the film Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan.