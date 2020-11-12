Suhana Khan's Birthday Wish For Brother Aryan Is Younger Siblings Everywhere

Suhana Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan's birthday greeting for brother Aryan is younger siblings everywhere. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's eldest son Aryan turned 22 on Thursday and on the occasion, Suhana made his day special in her own ways by sharing a sweet yet hilarious wish for him on Instagram. For her greeting, Suhana picked a photo from their Dubai diaries, where they stayed for some days for the now-concluded Indian Premier League, and wrote: "Happy birthday to my bestie...Just kidding, eww." LOL. In the picture, Suhana looks gorgeous in a crop top and skirt while Aryan can be seen sporting a white t-shirt, which he paired with a khaki-print jacket.

Take a look at Suhana Khan's birthday greeting for big brother Aryan here:

Screenshot of Suhana Khan's Instagram story.

Aryan and Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba shared an epic blast from the past to wish him on Thursday. The throwback features pint-sized Aryan, Suhana and Alia Chhiba posing for the camera. Take a look:

Screenshot of Alia Chhiba's Instagram story.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri went to Dubai with family last month for the Indian Premier League 2020. The actor is the owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. During their stay in Dubai, Suhana Khan and her cousin Alia Chhiba shared several pictures from their mini parties and outings on Instagram. Some of them also feature Suhana and Aryan's little brother AbRam, 6.

Check out the pictures reshared by a fan club here:

Shah Rukh Khan also celebrated his 55th birthday in Dubai. See what he shared on his birthday:

Suhana Khan and Aryan are pursuing their higher studies abroad. They both returned to India earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.