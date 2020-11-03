Aryan Didn't Want Suhana To Post His Pic From Dad Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday. So, She Did This

Suhana shared this photo (courtesy suhanakhan2)

Highlights SRK is in Dubai because of the IPL

SRK celebrated his 55th birthday on Monday

Suhana shared a few pics on her Instagram stories

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday in Dubai with his family, glimpses of which made it to his daughter Suhana Khan's Instagram stories. Now, we all know Shah Rukh's son Aryan is extremely private and isn't too fond of sharing his photos on social media. But sometimes, Suhana likes to include her big brother in her social media entries and this story is about one such. Suhana zeroed in on a perfect fam-jam moment for Instagram, featuring dad Shah Rukh and brothers Aryan and AbRam. She shared it with a scribbling of sorts placed right on Aryan's face, which when read closely, turns out to be a confession of sorts.

"He won't let me post this pic but I want to. So, I'm gonna do this," wrote Suhana in her attempt to hide Aryan's face. Here's Suhana Khan's ROFL Instagram story.

Screenshot of Suhana Khan's Instagram story

Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba chipped in more photos from Shah Rukh's birthday celebrations in Dubai:

Screenshot of AliaChhiba's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Alia Chhiba's Instagram story.

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday was made special as Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up with his name and a special greeting to mark his 55th birthday on Monday. "Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it," Shah Rukh wrote in a tweet.

It's nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend @mohamed_alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @BurjKhalifa & @EmaarDubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it! pic.twitter.com/qXUB6GERc0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2020

Shah Rukh also thanked his fans and well-wishers in a video message for showering him with a whole lot of love on his birthday: "Hi everybody, this is to thank you for all the wonderful wishes I have been getting on the social media."

Shah Rukh Khan is in Dubai for the ongoing Indian Premier League. Just a day before his birthday, Shah Rukh's team Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs.