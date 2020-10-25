Can You Guess Where This Pic Of Suhana Khan Was Clicked?

Highlights
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan found the perfect spot to click a few photographs of herself. Suhana, who is currently in UAE with her family (because of IPL, where SRK owns one of the teams), shared a stunning set of pictures on her Instagram profile on Saturday. In the pictures, Suhana can be seen dressed in an olive green bodycon dress. Suhana accentuated her look with nude lip colour, oodles of mascara and a lot of swag. In her post, Suhana revealed that the picture happens to be from a washroom. She hilariously captioned the post: "Bye, moving into this bathroom."
On Suhana's post, her BFF and actress Ananya Panday commented: "Everything," while her cousin Alia Chhiba dropped a couple of emojis. Take a look at Suhana Khan's post here:
Last month, Suhana Khan shared a strongly-worded post in which she called for ending colourism. Suhana revealed in her post that she has been disparaged for the way she looks ever since she was 12. "I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too," read an excerpt from her post.
There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism
Suhana Khan has inherited her love for acting from her father Shah Rukh Khan. She studied films at England's Ardingly College and is currently a student at the New York University. Suhana also featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno.