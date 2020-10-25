Can You Guess Where This Pic Of Suhana Khan Was Clicked?

Suhana Khan shared this image. (courtesy suhanakhan)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan found the perfect spot to click a few photographs of herself. Suhana, who is currently in UAE with her family (because of IPL, where SRK owns one of the teams), shared a stunning set of pictures on her Instagram profile on Saturday. In the pictures, Suhana can be seen dressed in an olive green bodycon dress. Suhana accentuated her look with nude lip colour, oodles of mascara and a lot of swag. In her post, Suhana revealed that the picture happens to be from a washroom. She hilariously captioned the post: "Bye, moving into this bathroom."

On Suhana's post, her BFF and actress Ananya Panday commented: "Everything," while her cousin Alia Chhiba dropped a couple of emojis. Take a look at Suhana Khan's post here:

Last month, Suhana Khan shared a strongly-worded post in which she called for ending colourism. Suhana revealed in her post that she has been disparaged for the way she looks ever since she was 12. "I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too," read an excerpt from her post.

See the post here:

Suhana Khan has inherited her love for acting from her father Shah Rukh Khan. She studied films at England's Ardingly College and is currently a student at the New York University. Suhana also featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno.