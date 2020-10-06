On Suhana Khan's Latest Instagram Post, Cousin Alia Chhiba Drops This Comment

Suhana Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Did you see Suhana Khan's latest Instagram entry? It is stunning. Suhana, who is the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri, posted a photo of herself on Tuesday and stole the show on the Internet. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a black top and blue shorts and posing gracefully for the camera. She accompanied her post with a bikini and a beach icon. Minutes after Suhana Khan shared this photo, her cousin Alia Chhiba dropped several heart eye emojis. Gauri Khan's friend Bhavana Pandey also reacted to the post and dropped heart icons. Take a look:

Suhana Khan, a couple of days ago, trended big time on social media for sharing a powerful post about the offensive comments she has received about her appearance. Sharing a few screenshots of the distasteful comments, she wrote: "There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix! This isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too."

Suhana Khan, who is a freshman at New York's Columbia University, returned to India amid the coronavirus lockdown and has been staying with her parents since then. Last year, she graduated from England's Ardingly College, where studied films.