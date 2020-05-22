Here's What Suhana Khan's Cousin Alia Chhiba Shared On Her Birthday

Alia Chhiba shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aliachhiba)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter Suhana celebrated her 20th birthday on Friday and on the occasion, her cousin Alia Chhiba shared beautiful pictures of themselves on social media. Alia, who is the daughter of Gauri's brother Vikrant Chhiba, picked a few photos of herself and Suhana from several occasions, including a family wedding and shared them with sweet notes. In two of the pictures, the duo can be seen dressed in traditional outfits and happily posing for the camera while the other aesthetically arranged photos feature them cuddling on what appears to be different couches. Alia Chhiba can be seen giving a peck on Suhana's cheek in one of those pictures. Sharing the images on two different Instagram stories, Alia wrote, "Happiest birthday, big sis" and "I love you the most."

Earlier in the day, actress Ananya Panday also shared a birthday-special post for her bestie and said that Suhana will always be her "little baby." She wrote: "The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and Suhana! Happy 20th birthday, Sue! But you will be my little baby forever."

Suhana Khan is the middle child of Shah Rukh and Gauri's three children. She is freshman at New York's Columbia University but she recently returned to India to stay with her parents during the coronavirus crisis. Suhana's brother Aryan, who studies film in the University Of Southern California, also flew back to Mumbai to be with his parents and little brother AbRam.