What Suhana Khan Shared On Her Birthday Eve. See Pic

On Suhana Khan's birthday eve, we got a glimpse of her mood on Instagram. Suhana, who recently made her Instagram profile public, updates her Instagram only very rarely but when she does, the Internet always goes into a tizzy. On Thursday, Suhana shared a snippet of her view, from what appears to be Mannat's sundeck on her Instagram story. Suhana, who aspires to be an actress, was in the mood for a Lana Del Rey playlist and was listening to the song Cinnamon Girl while enjoying a gorgeous sunset. Suhana, who is a freshman at New York's Columbia University, returned home in Mumbai ahead of the lockdown. Suhana celebrates her 20th birthday on Friday.

Meanwhile, Suhana loves photoshoots in the sun and her usual go-to person for clicking her pictures is mom Gauri. She shared a bunch of natural photos, sans make-up and hair styling on Instagram recently and gave a shout out to her photographer mom: "My mum took these."

Suhana's Instagram is also filled with these glimpses of her sun-kissed selfies and we love them:

Suhana is now home with her brothers Aryan, 22, and AbRam, 6. In a Twitter chat recently, Shah Rukh said: "In spite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They are in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys."