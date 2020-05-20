Suhana Khan Isn't Letting The Lockdown Spoil Her Belly Dancing Classes

Suhana Khan's dancing instructor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sanjanamuthreja)

Nothing can stop Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan from practicing belly dancing. The Coronavirus lockdown has led to the temporary shutdown of dance academies but that did not stop Suhana from taking belly dancing lessons as she is now learning new steps via virtual classes. On Tuesday, professional belly dancer and Tahitian instructor Sanjana Muthreja shared a throwback picture of herself and Suhana from last year and juxtaposed it with a recent photo of themselves, which features them continuing their classes online. Sharing the then-and-now post, Sanjana wrote: "December 2019 #beforelockdown. May 2020 #lockdown4 with Suhana Khan. Level up #onlinebellydanceclass."

Here's how Suhana is keeping up with belly dance classes during the lockdown.

Suhana's belly dancing instructor had earlier also shared a glimpse from their virtual classes and it went crazy viral on social media. "Challenging ourselves with rolls! Belly dance online classes with Suhana Khan," she wrote while sharing the photo.

Last week, Suhana Khan trended big time on social media after she shared a couple of pictures of herself clicked by none other than her mother Gauri Khan. Her sans make-up look left her fans and us in awe. Take a look:

Suhana Khan, who is a freshman at New York's Columbia University, returned to India amid the coronavirus lockdown and has been staying with her parents currently. Last year, she graduated from England's Ardingly College, where studied films. Other than Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are also parents to sons Aryan, 21, and AbRam, 6.