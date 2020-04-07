How Suhana Khan Is Carrying On With Belly Dance Lessons During Lockdown

Suhana Khan shared this photo (courtesy sanjanamuthreja)

Shah Rukh Khan daughter Suhana Khan, who studies abroad, is home with her family during the lockdown and having a blast! Suhana, who studies film and loves acting, is also a fan of belly dancing. And now that the 19-year-old Khan cannot step out to attend Sanjana Muthreja's (professional belly dancer and Tahitian instructor) belly dance classes, she decided to perfect her moves over Skype. Now, that's some dedication. Sanjana Muthreja shared a screenshot of her belly dance class with her student Suhana on Instagram and wrote: "Challenging ourselves with rolls! Belly dance online classes with Suhana." Suhana's smile says it all about how much she looks forward to her belly dancing classes, virtual or real.

Here's how Suhana is picking up new belly dancing steps during the lockdown.

Suhana's belly dancing instructor had earlier given a gold star to her for her efforts and appreciated her in these words: "She is immensely graceful and dances beautifully." Suhana's photo from her belly dance class went crazy viral on the Internet.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan recently made her Instagram profile public, offering glimpses into her life as a star kid. Looks like apart from belly dancing, Suhana has been spending the lockdown by experimenting with make-up.

Suhana is a freshman at New York's Columbia University and returned to Mumbai just in time for the nationwide lockdown in India. Suhana studied at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and graduated from England's Ardingly College.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are also parents to son Aryan, 21, who studies films at University of Southern California, and six-year-old AbRam, their youngest.