Army Veteran Slams Ajay Devgn For Viral Pic With Shahid Afridi In England: "Only For Soldiers To Die For India?"

Fans have mercilessly trolled Ajay Devgn over his viral picture with Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi. The match between India and Pakistan in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) edition in Birmingham was cancelled recently. But fans reacted to Ajay Devgn chatting with Shahid Afridi who had mocked the Indian Army during the horrific Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025.

Fans flooded X by re-sharing the pictures and captioning it, "This man's career should be burnt to ashes today" and "You can't trust any Bollywood celebrities".

An Army veteran also questioned, "Is it only for the soldiers to die for India? Jai Hind."

Ajay Devgn is also the co-owner of the second edition of WCL.

What's Happening

Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Shikhar Dhawan, and some other players from the Indian cricket team stood as a strong unit as they refused to play against Pakistan in the ongoing tournament.

After the match between India and Pakistan was cancelled (July 20, 2025), an old picture from that day of Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and Shahid Afridi, one of the greats from Pakistan's cricket team, went viral.

Fans were not happy as Shahid Afridi was one of those people who had mocked the Indian Army when the tensions between the two nations were skyrocketing after the Pahalgam terror.

Army veteran KJS Dhillon also re-shared the pictures on X and slammed Ajay Devgn, "Is it only for the soldiers to die for India? Jai Hind."

Is it only for the soldiers to die for India?



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/HIP7QpGHHY — KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@TinyDhillon) July 21, 2025

How Fans Reacted

Fans were disappointed after the pictures of Indian superstar Ajay Devgn chatting with Pakistani cricket icon Shahid Afridi started doing rounds on social media. A section of social media users also did not hold back in expressing their anger.

One Internet user wrote, "Ajay Devgan meets Shahid Afridi happily. For these celebs desh bhakti will remain for PR only, rest they will do anything for money and don't care about the people of the country."

A pic on X

Another X user said, "You can't trust any Bollywood celebrities. Now, Ajay Devgn is talking with Pakistani terrorist Shahid Afridi. Any words for these celebrities!"

You can't trust on any Bollywood celebrities, Now Ajay Devgan is talking with Pakistani terrorist Shahid Afridi.



Any words for these celebrities! pic.twitter.com/QACPFZ6t7g — Voice of Hindus (@Warlock_Shubh) July 20, 2025

Another comment read, "This man's career should be burnt to ashes today if there's even an ounce of dignity left in the people of India. No second chances. No PR whitewash. You dine with those who celebrate our martyrdom; you don't belong in our screens, in our films, or our society.

@ajaydevgn."

A pic on X

About The Ongoing Season Of World Championship Of Legends

Though the match between India and Pakistan has been cancelled, they can still compete with each other in the semi-finals, if they qualify.

The organisers are most likely to be prepared for such an outcome, where the final tournament might be between India and Pakistan.

The organisers had also taken to X to share an official statement regarding the cancellation of the match. They mentioned how they only intended to create happy memories while planning for the face-off.

Dear all , pic.twitter.com/ViIlA3ZrLl — World Championship Of Legends (@WclLeague) July 19, 2025

In A Nutshell

Pictures of Ajay Devgn and Shahid Afridi took the Internet by storm after the match between India and Pakistan was cancelled in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) edition. From fans to Army officials, everyone has expressed strong disappointment over the viral pictures, in light of the political tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025.