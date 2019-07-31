Suhana Khan Takes Belly Dance Classes. 'She's Immensely Graceful,' Says Trainer

Suhana Khan with Sanjana Muthreja (courtesy sanjanamuthreja)

We know one more thing about Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan today - she loves belly dancing and looks like she recently started training for it. Suhana Khan attends professional belly dancer and Tahitian instructor Sanjana Muthreja's classes, who gave a cold star to her student and reviewed her performance in encouraging words: "She is immensely graceful and dances beautifully." Suhana, dressed in athleisure, stars in a mirror selfie on her teacher's Instagram. Suhana Khan graduated from England's Ardingly College earlier this year and has returned to Maximum City for now. Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan flew out of Mumbai to attend her graduation ceremony.

Take a look at Sanjana Muthreja's post for Suhana here:

Guess what? Suhana Khan's BFF Shanaya Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter) is also a fan of belly dancing and has been training with Sanjana Muthreja for years now. She shared a photo with Shanaya and wrote: "With Shanaya Kapoor. She has been learning with me for more than 3 years. Claps for her level of dedication to dance."

Sanjana Muthreja has also choreographed for Janhvi Kapoor in the past.

Suhana Khan completed her schooling from Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and then studied films in England. In several interviews, Shah Rukh has said Suhana aspires to have a career in acting just like her father but her she was given the mandate of finishing studies first.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are also parents to son Aryan, 21, who studies films at University of Southern California, and six-year-old AbRam, their youngest.

