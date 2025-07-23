5 Characters Who Will Give <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> Reboot A Miss

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot is returning to the small screen on July 29. The show, which is an integral part of India's popular culture, is creating a strong buzz with Smriti Irani AKA Tulsi Virani's grand return. Ahead of the show's premiere, let's have a quick look at the characters who will be MIA from the reboot version.

Baa (Sudha Shivpuri)

Sudha Shivpuri, with her affectionate charm, made the character of Baa one of the most loved ones from the show. Baa was the eldest member of the family, symbolising charm and wisdom. The character died a few episodes before the end of Kyunki Part 1. In real life, Sudha Shivpuri died in 2015.

Savita Virani (Apara Mehta)

Tulsi's mother-in-law Savita Virani was one of the strongest characters in the show. Her character also died in season one. She asked Tulsi to kill her by turning off the ventilator. Apara Mehta rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor's cult show.

Gautam Virani (Sumeet Sachdev)

Sumeet Sachdev played Tulsi's elder son in the show. From Gomzy to Gautam - the character made a fanbase on his own while navigating the journey. He will also be missing from action from the reboot version.

Payal (Jaya Bhattacharaya)

One of the most evil characters in the show, Payal, was popularized by Jaya Bhattacharya. She tried every possible way to cause harm to Tulsi. Jaya Bhattacharya worked for seven years for the show. The reboot version will probably have a new villain. We will miss, Jaya.

Ansh (Akashdeep Saigal)

Tulsi killed her son Ansh, as he couldn't follow her ideals of truth and honesty. The OG bad boy of Indian television, Ansh, played by Akashdeep Saigal, won't be a part of the new season.

A bunch of new faces will also join the action in the new version. Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi will be a part of the show.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot will premiere from July 29, 2025, at 10:30 pm on StarPlus and will be available to stream online on JioHotstar. The series is produced by Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

