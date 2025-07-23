Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda's <i>Saiyaara</i> Title Song Soars To No 7 On Spotify Global Top 50 List

Yash Raj Films' Saiyaara is riding a wave of unprecedented success at the box office and on music charts across the world. The film's title track has now climbed to No 7 on the Spotify Global Top 50 chart, becoming the first Hindi film song ever to feature in the top 10 globally.

This marks a historic milestone not just for Bollywood, but for Indian music on the world stage.

Directed by Mohit Suri and featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara is fast turning into a pop-culture phenomenon. The film has drawn comparisons to Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai for the kind of breakout stardom it has brought to its leads. In just four days, the romantic drama crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in domestic collections an industry-first for any lead pair making their debut.

But the bigger story may just be the music.

The film's soundtrack, a mix of fresh vocals, evocative lyrics and contemporary arrangements has struck a chord across audiences. On Spotify India, all six tracks from Saiyaara are currently charting in the Top 10 list. The title track has held the No 1 position for five straight days.

Dhun, Barbaad (Reprise), Humsafar, and Tum Ho Toh are all surging in popularity, with the album being hailed as one of the best in recent memory.

The Saiyaara title track also set a new record, clocking 3.61 million streams on Spotify India in 24 hours, the highest ever for a Bollywood song in a single day. Globally, it registered 3.87 million streams during the same time period.

With fans rallying on social media to stream the song and push it to No 1 globally, Saiyaara has turned into something of a movement.

Actor Ananya Panday joined the chorus with an Instagram story that read, "Saiyaara on the global charts Top 50! How crazy?! I'm doing my bit to make it number 1 now.. Let's do it India #OnLoop!"

Instagram/Ananya Panday

Composer Tanishk Bagchi, who co-created the song with Faheem and Arslan, also posted, "Let's make Saiyaara the number one song of the world on Spotify! What a proud moment it would be for all of us if we can make it happen!"

With Saiyaara, it seems to have cracked not just the Indian charts but the global stage.

