Trending: Suhana Khan's Thoughts On 'Double Standards'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan made her Instagram profile open to all not too long ago and already has a million followers. Needless to say, Suhana almost always trends for her social media updates. The 20-year-old recently re-shared a post about misogyny, which resonated with her thoughts on the issue, on one of her Instagram stories. "The double standards are scary," wrote Suhana, along with the broken heart and straight face emoji. This social media activity was enough to perch her on the top of the trends list recently.

Suhana graduated from England's preparatory school Ardingly College, after which she joined New York University - she's a freshman. Suhana, who is currently home in Mumbai since the lockdown began, has been missing her school friends, which manifested in this throwback she shared. Ahead of joining Ardingly College, Suhana Khan studied at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

When in Mumbai, Suhana Khan is busy being an "island girl."

Suhana Khan, who aspires to become an actress, studies film at New York University. She has featured in a short film The Grey Part Of Blue, which was part of her school project from when she was studying films at Ardingly College. Suhana can only take up acting as a career after finishing studies, as per dad Shah Rukh Khan's mandate. Shah Rukh and Gauri are also parents to sons AbRam and Aryan, who too is pursuing higher studies abroad but is currently at home in Mumbai.