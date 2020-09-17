Suhana Khan Is Not Too Cool For School In This Pic With Friends

Suhana Khan shared this photo (courtesy sanjanamuthreja)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, who joined New York University (NYU) in 2019, flew back home earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of NYU, Suhana graduated from England's preparatory school Ardingly College and looks like she's missing her school pals a bit too much. Suhana shared a throwback photo, featuring herself and her school friends, with a one-word caption: "Missing," she wrote. The feeling is mutual, Suhana was told by her friends Raksha Charlotte and Athena Browning, who posted comments such as "I love you" and "Fun at Ardingly". "Exactly," wrote Suhana in response. Ahead of joining Ardingly College, Suhana Khan studied at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Also, did we mention Suhana Khan is the queen of sun-kissed photos? Here's how much she's missing her college friends.

Suhana Khan recently shared a few glimpses of her island life on Instagram and they are gorgeous:

During her stay at home in Mumbai, Suhana Khan is also busy with "quarantine filming." She shared glimpses of her work-from-home projects on Instagram in an ROFL caption and wrote: "Congrats if you haven't seen me crying."

Suhana Khan, who aspires to become an actress, studies film at New York University. She has featured in a short film The Grey Part Of Blue, which was part of her school project from when she was studying films at Ardingly College. Suhana can only take up acting as a career after finishing studies, as per dad Shah Rukh Khan's mandate. Shah Rukh and Gauri are also parents to sons AbRam and Aryan, who too is pursuing higher studies abroad but is currently at home in Mumbai.