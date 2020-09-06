Suhana Khan Is An 'Island Girl' In This Stunning Pic

Suhana Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan occupied a spot on the list of trends on Sunday, courtesy her latest Instagram entry. She shared an album comprising a video and a picture that appears to be from her Alibaug vacation and stole the spotlight on the Internet. In the video, Suhana can be seen sporting a black top and long skirt. The photo a close-up shot of her face and needless to say, her flawless skin left her fans in awe. Sharing the album, Suhana Khan captioned it like this: "Island girl." Her cousin Alia Chhiba left a comment that read: "Skills." Maheep Kapoor, who is a close friend of Suhana's mom Gauri Khan, dropped a couple of heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at Suhana Khan's post here:

A few days ago, Suhana Khan, who is currently living with her parents in Mumbai, shared a beautiful sea view from the balcony of Mannat.

Suhana, who has studied films, also gave a sneak peek into her upcoming project in one of her previous Instagram posts. She shared a couple of teary-eyed pictures of herself and wrote, "Congrats, if you haven't seen me crying. Quarantine filming." Suhana Khan was last seen in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue.

Suhana Khan, who is a freshman at New York's Columbia University, returned to India amid the coronavirus lockdown and has been staying with her parents since then. Last year, she graduated from England's Ardingly College, where studied films. Other than Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are also parents to sons Aryan, 21, and AbRam, 6.