Gauri Khan Heralds IPL Season By Posting A Throwback With Daughter Suhana Khan

Gauri Khan's latest Instagram story is just the right pick for the IPL (Indian Premier League) season. On Wednesday, she posted a throwback picture of herself along with daughter Suhana Khan, in which the mother-daughter duo can be seen cheering for the team Kolkata Knight Riders (co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan). The 49-year-old film producer can be seen dressed in a blue outfit, while Suhana can be seen in the KKR jersey in the throwback picture. Gauri Khan did not reveal when the picture was taken but it appears to be from Suhana's childhood days. The picture was originally shared by a fan club dedicated to Gauri Khan on Instagram.

Gauri Khan married Shah Rukh Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 22 (their eldest child), Suhana and 7-year-old AbRam. Both Aryan and Suhana (20) are pursuing their higher studies abroad while AbRam stays with his parents in Mumbai.

Besides being a film producer, Gauri Khan is also an interior decorator and she has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar among others. She has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos and she also runs a store named Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. She will soon make her debut as an author with a book titled My Life In Design.

Suhana Khan has inherited her love for acting from her father Shah Rukh Khan. She studied films at England's Ardingly College and is currently a student at the New York University. Suhana also featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno.