This Pic Of Gauri Khan Is A True Blast From The Past

Highlights
Interior designer Gauri Khan, in a throwback state of mind on Monday, shared a blast from the past that appears to be from several years ago. The picture was originally shared by a fan club of Gauri Khan. She chanced upon the old photo and shared it on her Instagram story. In the throwback picture, a much younger version of Gauri, who is married to actor Shah Rukh Khan, can be seen sporting front bangs. She looks gorgeous in a white kurta, which she paired with a matching dupatta. The photo was initially shared by the fan club in 2018.
Check it out here:
Gauri Khan, who is also a producer, will soon make her debut as an author. She recently shared the cover of her first book - My Life In Design - on social media and left her fans wanting more. In her post, Gauri Khan also stated that she wrote the book, which will publish next year, during the lockdown and it will have glimpses of her interior design projects and her home - Mannat.
Check out her post here:
Excited about this coffee-table book with @penguinindia . One of the best shoots I've done. Thanks @avigowariker ! @beautybyg_thelook @mehakoberoi @stylebyami @billysiddiqi @mileeashwarya19 @bottomlinemedia #Repost @archdigestindia Gauri Khan's (@gaurikhan) design journey started long before she took it up professionally and established her eponymous brand Gauri Khan Designs (GKD). It was through passion projects, a keen interest in interiors, and her innate talent to visualise a space that made her realise her love for design. She reveals, "I discovered my talent while doing up my own home. I realised it was something I loved deeply, but it has been a long journey that I hope to showcase through my coffee-table book." # The pandemic-induced pause in our lives, not only made us homebound, but also made us realise the importance of physical spaces around us. Khan's book hopes to lend inspiration, and also showcase a treasure trove of never-seen-before photos of her work, family and residence. She says, "The lockdown gave me time to work on this coffee-table book. It will contain exclusive project pictures and information that I feel could guide aspiring designers or those who are just generally interested in the art of design." # Gauri Khan's coffee-table book tentatively titled 'My Life in Design' is set to release in 2021 and will be published by Penguin (@penguinindia) under the Ebury Press. More in #linkinbio Photo: Avinash Gowarikar (@avigowariker) Writer: Kriti Saraswat-Satpathy (@kriworks) #architecturaldigest #ADIndia #gaurikhan #coffeetablebook #news
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri were college sweethearts and they later got married on October 25, 1991. The couple are parents to three kids - daughter Suhana and sons Aryan and AbRam. Suhana is a freshman at New York's Columbia University but she returned to India to stay with her parents amid the coronavirus crisis. Aryan, who studies film in the University Of Southern California, also returned to Mumbai to be with his parents and little brother AbRam.