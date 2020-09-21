This Pic Of Gauri Khan Is A True Blast From The Past

A fan page shared this photo of Gauri Khan. (Image courtesy: __gauri_1994)

Interior designer Gauri Khan, in a throwback state of mind on Monday, shared a blast from the past that appears to be from several years ago. The picture was originally shared by a fan club of Gauri Khan. She chanced upon the old photo and shared it on her Instagram story. In the throwback picture, a much younger version of Gauri, who is married to actor Shah Rukh Khan, can be seen sporting front bangs. She looks gorgeous in a white kurta, which she paired with a matching dupatta. The photo was initially shared by the fan club in 2018.

Check it out here:

Screenshot of Gauri Khan's Instagram story.

Gauri Khan, who is also a producer, will soon make her debut as an author. She recently shared the cover of her first book - My Life In Design - on social media and left her fans wanting more. In her post, Gauri Khan also stated that she wrote the book, which will publish next year, during the lockdown and it will have glimpses of her interior design projects and her home - Mannat.

Check out her post here:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri were college sweethearts and they later got married on October 25, 1991. The couple are parents to three kids - daughter Suhana and sons Aryan and AbRam. Suhana is a freshman at New York's Columbia University but she returned to India to stay with her parents amid the coronavirus crisis. Aryan, who studies film in the University Of Southern California, also returned to Mumbai to be with his parents and little brother AbRam.