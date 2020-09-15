Gauri Khan, Now An Author, Shares An Update On Her First Book. Details Here

Gauri Khan shared this image. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Gauri Khan, a woman of several hats, has added yet another one to her collection by writing a book on an area of her expertise. Gauri Khan, who is all set to make her debut as an author, shared the cover of her first book titled My Life In Design on her Instagram profile on Monday. The 49-year-old interior decorator wrote this book during the lockdown. The book, which will be published by Penguin under the Ebury Press in the year 2021, will feature unseen pictures of her interior design projects, and her residence Mannat. The book will also touch upon Gauri Khan's design philosophy and style.

See Gauri Khan's post here:

Gauri Khan, during a recent interview with Vogue India, talked about My Life In Design, and said, "I have always wanted to put my thoughts and experiences down in a structured way. My career in design has taught me a lot that could help others wanting to step into this domain. A coffee-table book seemed like a good idea since I can depict my thoughts through pictures as well as text."

Gauri Khan is an interior decorator and she has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar among others. She has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos and she also runs a store named Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. Besides that, Gauri Khan is also a film producer.

Gauri Khan married Shah Rukh Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 22 (their eldest child), Suhana and 7-year-old AbRam. Both Aryan and Suhana (20) are pursuing their higher studies abroad while AbRam stays with his parents in Mumbai. Their daughter Suhana Khan, who is already a bona fide star, aspires to be an actor like her father.