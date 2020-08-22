'Lockdown Is Definitely Not A Vacation': What's Keeping Gauri Khan And Son AbRam Busy These Days

Gauri Khan shared this photo of AbRam (courtesy gaurikhan)

"Lockdown is definitely not a vacation" and looks like no one knows it better than Gauri Khan. On Saturday, the mother of three shared a bunch of photos, starring son AbRam, and accompanied them with an interesting caption about a parent's life in lockdown. "Let children prepare a timetable on their own and parents make the approval. Lockdown is definitely not a vacation," wrote Gauri Khan along with the photos, in which AbRam can be seen immersed in his drawing sessions. While AbRam was painting, Gauri clearly sharpened her photography skills. AbRam, 7, is interior designer Gauri Khan and actor Shah Rukh Khan's youngest child. The couple are also parents to daughter Suhana, 20, and son Aryan, 22, who study abroad but are currently at home in Mumbai because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh Khan shared a photo of AbRam to send Eid wishes to fans and followers. Shah Rukh's Eid wish was in sync with social distancing rules as he wrote: "Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self hug."

Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self hug. pic.twitter.com/SQk67RO0sV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 1, 2020

In May, AbRam celebrated his seventh birthday, when Gauri Khan gave us a sneak peek of what kept the birthday boy busy on his special day: "Listening to 'scary' stories. Birthday celebrations with his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person."

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan's work commitments are also keeping her preoccupied these days - her home styling ideas often prompt Shah Rukh Khan to seek her help in refurbishing his old Red Chillies Entertainment office. Meanwhile in a Twitter chat, Shah Rukh revealed that his three kids are keeping him busy during lockdown.