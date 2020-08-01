Eid Mubarak From Shah Rukh Khan And AbRam. 'Everyone Give Yourself A Hug,' Writes The Actor

A file photo of Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan, who every year, greets his fans from his house Mannat on the occasion of Eid, couldn't do that this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but he did make up for it by sharing a stunning silhouette of his 7-year-old son AbRam. On Saturday, SRK shared a picture of AbRam along with a festive greeting that read: "Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self-hug." Last year, SRK and AbRam were accompanied by a special guest on Eid - American TV show host David Letterman.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self hug. pic.twitter.com/SQk67RO0sV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 1, 2020

Other than Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and many other Bollywood stars posted festive greetings on social media. Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for COVID-19 treatment, sent early Eid wishes on Twitter.

T 3612 - Eid al Adha ..Mubarak pic.twitter.com/XCtKFfO3Gd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2020

"Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating all over the world. Hope it brings us blessings, happiness amd peace," tweeted Priyanka Chopra.

#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating all over the world. Hope it brings us blessings, happiness & peace. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 1, 2020

On this blessed occasion of Eid, wishing you and your family joy, happiness, peace and prosperity, wrote Anil Kapoor.

On this blessed occasion of Eid, wishing you and your family joy, happiness, peace and prosperity! #EidMubarak! pic.twitter.com/U8ykvDfaaN — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 1, 2020

Here are some more wishes from stars:

My best wishes to everyone celebrating #EidalAdha#EidMubarak — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 1, 2020

EID MUBARAK TO YOU ALL

LOVE &HAPPINESS !!!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 31, 2020

— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 1, 2020

Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan, the actor was last seen in Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. SRK produced Netflix's Bard Of Blood, and Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla. The actor will also produce the film Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan. SRK has reportedly been signed for the Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill. However, he has not announced his association with the project as of now.