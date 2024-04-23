Video: Woman Documents Her 10-Hour Wait Outside Mannat To See Shah Rukh Khan

"True SRK fan," wrote a person.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most influential people in the history of Indian cinema and there is no doubt about it. The actor, who is known as the King of Bollywood, not only enjoys a loyal fanbase in India but all across the world. Recently, a woman shared a video of her experience to catch a glimpse of the actor on Eid.

The viral video begins with a shot of Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat. As the video unfolds, the user Sristi Chanda, shows shots of the beach, the sun, and people sitting under shades outside the actor's house, waiting to see "King Khan" on the joyous festival. After a 10-hour wait, the woman finally catches sight of the 'Jawan' actor. In the video, he greets his fans and supporters from Mannat's balcony. He then showers them with flying kisses and does his signature pose. Mr Khan was then joined by his younger son, AbRam Khan, who also waved to his father's fans.

"9:30 am, 9 hours to meet SRK. 10:30 am, 8 hours to meet SRK. 11:30 AM, 7 hours to meet SRK. 12:30 pm, 6 hours to meet SRK. 36 degrees Celcius, The April Mumbai heat. Meeting this amazing people, Official Global SRK Fan Family," reads the text overlay in the video. Describing her experience of seeing the megastar, she said, "And then finally after 10 hours. Nothing made sense anymore. He was in front of me. The God himself. A core memory was made," Ms Chanda said, adding that she could not control her tears after the incident.

The caption of the video says, "The day we met Shah Rukh Khan. The stars, moon and the sun was alligned."

"Now that you have seen your God, you can die peacefully. All the best," said a user.

"Really lucky," another person commented.

A third added, "Waiting for my turn"

"True SRK fan," wrote a person.

A person commented, "He is one god in the universe. King Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed God of cinema"

Many also left heart emojis in the comments section.