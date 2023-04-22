Eid 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat With Son AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan pictured at Mannat.

As is ritual, Shah Rukh Khan always greets his fans stationed outside his Mumbai residence Mannat on the occasion of Eid. The actor wouldn't have missed the ritual for the world and so he did step out in his balcony on Saturday afternoon and he greeted his fans. Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in a white ensemble was pictured waving at fans stationed outside Mannat. The superstar was also joined by his son AbRam,9, as he waved at the sea of fans outside his residence. Meanwhile, on his unverified Twitter handle, Shah Rukh Khan posted pictures from today and wrote: "So lovely to see you all on this festive day!! Now let's spread the love... and may God's blessings be upon all of us... Eid Mubarak."

So lovely to see you all on this festive day!!! Now let's spread the love... and may God's blessings be upon all of us... Eid Mubarak. pic.twitter.com/P7eYPmgSko — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 22, 2023

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan kickstarted the year with a bang. His film Pathaan was a smash hit. The actor will next be seen in Atlee's Jawanwith Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was absent from films for almost 4 years, has had a stellar year professionally. He returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. In the last few years, SRK was busy as a film producer and made cameo appearances in some movies. His latest production venture was the 2022 film Darlings, that he co-produced with the film's lead actress Alia Bhatt. Besides being an actor and a producer, he is also the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL cricket team.