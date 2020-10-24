Trending: Suhana Khan's Pic With Brother Aryan And Cousin Alia Chhiba

Suhana Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Highlights Milind Soman shared a post on Wednesday

Sharing the photo, she wrote: "Oops" with a green heart icon

Alia Chhiba also shared the same photo on her Instagram profile

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter Suhana and son Aryan occupied a spot on the list of trends on Saturday after their recent picture with cousin Alia Chibba surfaced on the Internet. It all started when Suhana, currently in Dubai with family for the Indian Premier League 2020 (more on that later), shared a picture of themselves from their outing on her Instagram story. The photo features Suhana wearing a crop top and denims, Aryan sporting a grey hoodie and jeans and Alia Chhiba wearing a white top and black skirt. Sharing the photo, Suhana Khan wrote: "Oops" with a green heart icon. Alia also shared the same picture on her social media profile and wrote: "Triplets."

The picture of the trio is now going viral on social media. Take a look:

Screenshot of Suhana Khan's Instagram story.

Earlier, Alia Chhiba shared an adorable picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's little son AbRam that is still trending on social media. Take a look:

Screenshot of Alia Chhiba's Instagram story.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is the owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, flew to Dubai with his family last month to attend the matches. Alia Chhiba also accompanied them.

Suhana Khan recently shared a set of pictures of herself to express how matches get her "stressed" since 2008. She posted a recent picture of herself and a throwback also featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Here's the post we are talking about:

Suhana Khan and Aryan are pursuing their higher studies abroad. They both returned to India earlier this year due to the pandemic.