Spot 'Baby Mushroom' AbRam In This Pic With Cousin Alia Chhiba

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's pint-sized son AbRam occupied a spot on the list of trends on Friday after a picture of him with cousin Alia Chhiba surfaced on the Internet. Shah Rukh Khan and his family, including daughter Suhana and son Aryan, are currently in Dubai for the ongoing Indian Premier League. The actor owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. The photograph was originally shared by Alia Chhiba, who has accompanied the family to Dubai, on her Instagram story. Wondering why is it trending? Well, the picture features Alia posing by what appears to be the beach with AbRam's head popping out of the water in the background. Sharing the picture, Alia Chhiba captioned it: "Spot a baby mushroom."

A couple of days ago, Suhana Khan, who has been photographed several times with Shah Rukh Khan in the stands at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, shared two pictures of herself -one recent and another throwback - and wrote about how IPL matches get her "stressed" since 2008 - the year the first Indian Premier League was held. "The stress, since 2008," she captioned her post.

There are a couple of photos of Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Aryan and Gauri Khan enjoying the matches in the stands on the official handle of Kolkata Knight Riders. Many pictures of the family from Dubai have also been shared by fan pages. Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri got married in 1991. The couple welcomed Aryan in 1997, Suhana in 2000 and AbRam in 2013. Alia Chhiba is the daughter of Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant.