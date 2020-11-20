Of Course Shah Rukh Khan Has A 'Favourite Corner' In His Delhi Home. This Is What He Calls It

Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan. (courtesy gaurikhan)

Don't we all have a "favourite corner" in our homes? Well, so does Shah Rukh Khan and he recently shared a picture of his favourite spot in his Delhi home on Instagram story. BTW, this is the same home that is now on Airbnb. On his Instagram story on Friday, the actor posted a picture of what he described as "Nostalgia wall." It happens to be a wall that features some of the coolest posters. SRK, in his caption wrote: "My favourite corner of my Delhi home - our very own Nostalgia wall. Here's an opportunity for you to relive our memories. Only on AirBNB."

Earlier this week, Gauri Khan gave us a tour of the Delhi home and she wrote sharing the video: "Our Delhi home is filled with memories of our early days, what we collected over the years and all the things we love as a family! It holds a very special place in my heart. Through my collaboration with Airbnb, a lucky duo will get a chance to be our guest."

Shah Rukh Khan too shared glimpses from the house and he wrote: "With so many memories of our early days in Delhi, the city holds a very special place in our hearts. Gauri Khan has redesigned our Delhi house and filled it with love and moments of nostalgia. Here's a chance for you to be our guest with Airbnb."

Gauri Khan is an interior decorator and she owns the plush Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. She has given makeovers to several suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar among others. She has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos. She also designed Alia Bhatt's vanity van.